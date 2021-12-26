Military Bowl 2021: Boston College vs. East Carolina Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The Military Bowl features one of the most underrated Power Five-versus-Group of Five matchups on the FBS bowl schedule.

The Boston College Eagles enter Annapolis, Maryland with a 6-6 mark out of the ACC, but they were hurt by an injury to quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the middle of the season.

Jurkovec already announced his return for the 2022 campaign and he could use Monday's game as a springboard into a more successful season.

The East Carolina Pirates are playing in their first bowl game since 2014. They went 7-5 in Mike Houston's third year as head coach.

Houston molded ECU into a decent squad in the American Athletic Conference and it should come into the matchup with plenty of motivation to earn the program's first bowl victory since 2013.

Military Bowl Info

Date: Monday, December 27

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app and ESPN.com.

Game Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread: Boston College (-3)

Over/Under: 53.5

Money Line: Boston College (-145; bet $145 to win $100); East Carolina (+125; bet $100 to win $125)

Daily Fantasy Tips

Focus on Boston College's Passing Game

Boston College does not lack motivation for the Military Bowl.

Phil Jurkovec's decision to return for the 2022 campaign set the Eagles up to use Monday's contest as a springboard to next season.

Jurkovec went 4-2 as a starter in the regular season. He missed the last two games of September and all of October due to a hand injury.

The Notre Dame transfer produced a pair of 300-yard passing games and threw for seven touchdowns in his limited action this season.

Jurkovec flashed signs of potential in the 41-30 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 13. He went 13-of-20 for 310 yards in that victory.

Boston College should receive the same type of effectiveness out of Jurkovec against an East Carolina defense that gives up 394.8 total yards per game.

The Pirates give up over 50 yards more per game and 60 more yards through the air per contest than the Eagles.

That should help Jurkovec connect with Zay Flowers and his other wide receivers in a matchup where ACC talent could outweigh a Group of Five opponent.

Boston College running back Patrick Garwo is also worth a look for daily fantasy contests for Monday's two-game slate. Garwo ran for 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns and he carried the ball at least 24 times in three of his last four appearances.

Run With ECU's Keaton Mitchell

Keaton Mitchell was one of the more consistent running backs at the Group of Five level.

East Carolina's top runner totaled 1,132 rushing yards, nine touchdowns and 6.5 yards per attempt.

Mitchell had at least 16 carries in each of his last five trips to the gridiron. He finished the regular season with five rushing touchdowns in five contests.

Mitchell is the biggest threat to a Boston College rushing defense that gave up 170.3 yards per game.

The Pirates should hand the ball to Mitchell on a consistent basis on Monday to try and establish their dominance against a mid-level ACC program.

ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers is worth consideration from the DFS perspective as well since he is a 3,000-yard passer.

Ahlers comes with some flaws. He had 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions and might be prone to turnovers through the air on Monday.

Mitchell is the more trustworthy option of the two players and you should hear his name a ton on the broadcast as he attempts to break down the BC front seven.

