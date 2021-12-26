Ranking the Top 10 Landing Spots for Kyle Schwarber in MLB Free Agency

0 of 10

The free-agent class is rich when a player as good as Kyle Schwarber is somewhat of an afterthought.

Much of the attention has focused on the talented crop of shortstops and starting pitchers.

Schwarber's former Cubs teammate Kris Bryant, the National League MVP in 2016, is also looking for a new deal.

When the lockout ends, there is expected to be a robust market for Schwarber, who can play in left field, at first base, or as the designated hitter.

Let's take a look at which teams might pursue the 2021 All-Star and 2016 World Series champion. Here is a ranking of the top 10 landing spots for Schwarber, considering fit and reported interest.