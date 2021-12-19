Ranking the Top 10 Landing Spots for Kris Bryant in MLB Free Agency

0 of 10

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Even with an active free-agent period before this break, it still left for plenty of speculation about where remaining players might land.

One of those players is Kris Bryant, who once seemed like a perfect fit to return to the Giants, the team that traded for him before last season's deadline.

But with San Francisco prioritizing other areas like pitching and possibly not being impressed with Bryant enough to sign him to a large contract, it looks like the 2016 National League MVP could land on his third team in just two seasons.

Which squads might attach themselves to the four-time All-Star? Here is a ranking of the top-10 landing spots for Bryant, considering fit and willingness to spend.