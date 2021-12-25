Ravens' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 16

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Week 16 is going to be a crucial one for the Baltimore Ravens' playoff chances.

Going into the weekend, they have a 56 percent chance to get into the final field and a 39 percent chance to win the division, per FiveThirtyEight.

How much those odds shift is going to be largely dependant on what the Ravens do in the divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. They will get the chance to avenge their 41-17 loss from earlier in the season and desperately need to snap their three-game losing streak.

All three losses have come by two points or less, and Lamar Jackson has been out of the lineup with an ankle injury that has kept him out of practice this week. If the Ravens find a way to win, their playoff chances go up to 84 percent with a 74 percent chance to win the AFC North.

If the Ravens suffer another loss, those odds go down to 34 and 11 percent, respectively.

Of course, Baltimore will also be rooting for some other outcomes that could boost their chances. With five teams sitting at 8-6 essentially vying for four playoff spots, there is a logjam in the AFC picture right now.

Here are some results that would help the Ravens out.