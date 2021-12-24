Camellia Bowl 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Georgia State vs. Ball StateDecember 24, 2021
Camellia Bowl 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Georgia State vs. Ball State
The Christmas Day sports slate is dominated by five NBA matchups and a pair of NFL games. But there will also be a little college football action for those who have been enjoying bowl season.
Saturday's lone contest will be the Camellia Bowl, which will feature Georgia State and Ball State. It has the potential to be a competitive matchup, as both teams finished the regular season strong.
Georgia State (7-5) has won six of its past seven games and is looking to win eight games in a season for the first time in program history. The Panthers are aiming to win a bowl game for the second year in a row, as they beat Western Kentucky in the LendingTree Bowl last season.
Ball State (6-6) won its regular-season finale against Buffalo to become eligible for a bowl game for the second straight year. Last season, the Cardinals notched their first bowl win in program history when they defeated San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl.
Here's everything else you need to know about this year's Camellia Bowl, followed by some daily fantasy tips for the matchup.
Game Information, Odds
Camellia Bowl Info
Date: Saturday, Dec. 25
Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN app
Game Odds
Spread: Georgia State -5.5
Over/Under: 51 total points
Moneyline: Georgia State -220 (bet $220 to win $100); Ball State +180 (bet $100 to win $180)
Grainger Should Be Your DFS Captain/MVP
Georgia State redshirt junior quarterback Darren Grainger is one of the most exciting players in this year's Camellia Bowl matchup. The dual-threat QB has been playing well in his first season with the Panthers after transferring from Furman, where he spent two years.
Grainger ($11,200 on DraftKings; $15,000 on FanDuel) has a steep DFS price, but he's capable of putting up more than enough points to justify the cost. He's the quarterback playing in this matchup you'll want in your lineup, especially with Georgia State being the favorite to win.
Although Grainger hasn't put up huge passing totals, he's had multiple touchdown passes in two of his past three games and doesn't throw many interceptions. He's also typically involved in the running game; he's had nine or more carries in nine of his past 10 games.
Grainger, who's rushed for at least 50 yards five times this season, always has the potential to make an impact using his legs and could get into the end zone himself Saturday. So start with Grainger at the top of your DFS lineup when you're making choices for the Camellia Bowl.
Williams Will Be the Better Play of Georgia State's 2 RBs
In addition to Grainger, Georgia State has been relying on a pair of running backs to power its rushing attack this season. Senior Tucker Gregg (899 yards and nine touchdowns) and redshirt senior Jamyest Williams (810 yards and nine touchdowns) have both been effective on the ground.
With both running backs having similar numbers, it's smarter to go with the more affordable of the two for your DFS lineup. That will be Williams ($5,600 on DraftKings; $11,000 on FanDuel), who has had the hotter hand in the Panthers running game of late.
Williams has scored four touchdowns over his past three games, and he's rushed for at least 82 yards in five straight contests. Not only that, but he also finished the regular season with two straight 100-yard games, the first times he had reached the century mark all year.
Georgia State is going to have success on the ground, so you can't go wrong with either of these backs. But with Williams coming at a lower DFS price and having been more of a factor of late, he's the better pick. If you can also fit Gregg into your lineup, it may not be a bad idea to play both.
Jackson Should Provide a Lot of Value
Ball State doesn't have the most explosive offense, but there are still some players with DFS value on the Cardinals roster. One player who should be included in lineups Saturday is junior wide receiver Jayshon Jackson, who is the team's leading receiver this season.
Jackson leads Ball State with 683 yards, but he isn't the most expensive Cardinals wide receiver set to play Saturday (Justin Hall costs more on DraftKings and FanDuel, while Yo'Heinz Tyler costs more on the former). Jackson comes at a reasonable price of $6,800 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel.
The Cincinnati transfer ended the regular season with one of his best showings of the season, recording nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo. It marked his second 100-yard game of the year and his fourth TD.
With such a big role in Ball State's offense, Jackson should have a safe floor and have at least a decent showing. It's also possible he could have a big performance Saturday, so it's worth putting him in your DFS lineup.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See fanduel.com for details.