Camellia Bowl 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Georgia State vs. Ball State

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Christmas Day sports slate is dominated by five NBA matchups and a pair of NFL games. But there will also be a little college football action for those who have been enjoying bowl season.

Saturday's lone contest will be the Camellia Bowl, which will feature Georgia State and Ball State. It has the potential to be a competitive matchup, as both teams finished the regular season strong.

Georgia State (7-5) has won six of its past seven games and is looking to win eight games in a season for the first time in program history. The Panthers are aiming to win a bowl game for the second year in a row, as they beat Western Kentucky in the LendingTree Bowl last season.

Ball State (6-6) won its regular-season finale against Buffalo to become eligible for a bowl game for the second straight year. Last season, the Cardinals notched their first bowl win in program history when they defeated San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl.

Here's everything else you need to know about this year's Camellia Bowl, followed by some daily fantasy tips for the matchup.