Cotton Bowl 2021: Odds, Game Info, Injury Report for Cincinnati vs. Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press

In the first national semifinal of the 2021 College Football Playoff, the breakthrough team meets the juggernaut.

Cincinnati, which has posted a 44-6 record over the past four seasons, is the first Group of Five program to reach the playoff. And the Bearcats' reward for a historic year is a clash with top-ranked Alabama, the reigning FBS champion.

But as Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell made clear, it's an incredible opportunity for the Bearcats.

Along with sharing his recent comments, we have the latest odds, broadcast info and injury report for the Cotton Bowl.