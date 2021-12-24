Giants' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 16

0 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

As the NFL moves into Week 16, the New York Giants are, surprisingly, not officially eliminated from playoff contention.

At 4-10, they are the team with the worst record that still can't say for sure they are out of the race. But even with a favorable schedule that features the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team and Chicago Bears, it's safe to say that fans' hopes are more likely pointed toward the NFL draft.

As it stands, the Giants are in contention to have two top-five picks. They are slated with the No. 5 and 6 picks by virtue of owning the Bears' pick from last year's trade down that brought Justin Fields to the Windy City.

The ability to add two blue-chip prospects to a young core in New York that already has exciting young talents should be the silver lining in a season that has been marred by injury and disappointing results.

In order to maximize those draft picks, here are three results the Giants faithful can be rooting for in Week 16.