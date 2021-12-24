Orange Bowl 2021: Odds, Game Info, Injury Report for Georgia vs. Michigan

2 of 3

John Bazemore/Associated Press

So far, Michigan has enjoyed an incredibly fortunate run in 2021. Wide receiver Ronnie Bell has been sidelined with a knee injury since the season opener, and he's the lone player unavailable.

Georgia, however, has received some good and bad news lately.

Head coach Kirby Smart said offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, safety Christopher Smith and wideout Ladd McConkey are either practicing or expected to play, per Anthony Dasher of Rivals. McConkey hadn't missed any games, so his addition to the injury report was notable. But his availability may be especially important.

Mike Griffith of DawgNation reported that backup quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver George Pickens are among the Georgia players in Covid protocols.

As of this writing, their availability is unclear. Perhaps if starter Stetson Bennett had a rough opening half, Georgia may have considered a QB change in this win-or-go-home scenario. But without Daniels, that would be improbable.

Pickens, who recently returned from an ACL injury and caught two passes in the SEC Championship Game, would hold an impactful role. He led the Dawgs with six touchdown receptions last season.