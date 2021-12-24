Best Christmas Day Performances Since 2000

0 of 5

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Gathering with family, opening presents, eating a hearty brunch and unwinding on the couch in front of some NBA entertainment has become a Christmas Day routine for scores of fans around the world.

And over the last couple of decades, a handful of players have made that time on the couch unforgettable.

A truly objective list of the best Christmas Day performances may be impossible to compile, but we'll use game score, which is "a rough measure of a player's productivity for a single game," according to Basketball Reference, and single-game box plus/minus—"a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player's contribution to the team when that player is on the court"—in an effort to get close.

If we take every Christmas Day performance of at least 20 minutes since 2000 and sort them by the average of their ranks in those two numbers, we get the following top five (with apologies to close calls from Kevin Durant in 2010, James Harden in 2017, Khris Middleton in 2020, Kawhi Leonard in 2019 and Tracy McGrady in 2002).