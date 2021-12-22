Most Important Matchups for 49ers vs Titans in NFL Week 16

1 of 3

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The 49ers need to run the ball well to have success each week.

The No. 6 seed in the NFC has run for over 100 yards in each of its last five victories. The lone loss since Week 10 saw the Niners run for 71 yards.

San Francisco outgained the Atlanta Falcons by 100 yards on the ground in its Week 15 victory. It has 100 yards or more on the ground than four of its last six opponents.

Tennessee's ground game has found its footing in the weeks since Derrick Henry went down his injury. D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard have carried most of the load in the last month.

The Titans have four straight 100-yard rushing games as a team, but they barely reached the century mark in two of those contests.

Mike Vrabel's team conceded 43 rushing yards in the last two weeks to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers, but it will be tested more by San Francisco's rushing scheme.

The 49ers ran for over 100 yards in all but one of their road contests so far this season, and the addition of Deebo Samuel as a rushing threat could hurt the Tennessee defense.

Controlling the line of scrimmage is the first key to success for San Francisco, and if it establishes dominance early, it could leave Nashville with a win.