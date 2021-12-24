Suns vs. Warriors and the Biggest NBA Christmas Day Storylines

0 of 5

Matt York/Associated Press

In the history of the NBA's Christmas Day extravaganza, never has there been a greater, more dire need for a "What should we be watching?!" primer.

Surging COVID-19 cases and entries into the league's health-and-safety protocols are ravaging rosters beyond comprehension. Big names galore are either slated or overwhelmingly likely to sit out Saturday's showcase, a doom-and-gloom development that significantly, if not hopelessly, dilutes the stakes throughout a number of matchups.

Still, this year's Christmas Day schedule continues to be worth watching. For all the logistical nightmares already on tap or yet to come, the Association does not want for storylines.

Rampant uncertainty is part of the intrigue—or, rather, morbid curiosity. Beyond that, there are real, live, actual on-court questions demanding our attention.

Let's try to add some Christmas cheer to what's rapidly devolved into holiday drear, shall we?