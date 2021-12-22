3 Things Patriots Must Do to Get Mac Jones Playoff-Ready in Final 3 Weeks

0 of 3

The New England Patriots have the defense and coaching to be dangerous in the playoffs. After their 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, it's fair to wonder if Mac Jones is ready for the spotlight.

Jones had something of a bye week in Week 13. He had just three pass attempts in the blustery Buffalo Bills game. Then he had an actual bye week in Week 14.

In Week 15, Jones was 26-of-45 for 299 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. It was his first time throwing multiple interceptions and lowest passer rating since Week 3.

To keep things in perspective. This isn't the end of the world. After all, Jones is a rookie. There's an expectation that he's going to play like one on occasion. This could just be a minor bump in the road and a wake up call to the Pats offense as a whole.

But they'll need to utilize these three weeks to get him and the offense back on track. Here are three things that would help.