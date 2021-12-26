6 Potential Win-Win Trades for NHL Contenders and the Arizona Coyotes

0 of 6

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Coyotes have settled their outstanding debts with the city of Glendale, according to Renata Clo of the Arizona Republic, which means they can continue to use Gila River Arena until their lease expires on June 30, 2022.

With the immediate off-ice matters handled for now, we can turn our attention to the team itself. Arizona is in the early stages of a rebuild that has garnered praise from pundits such as James O'Brien of NBCSports.com.

The Coyotes have already accumulated a ton of assets, including as many as eight picks (depending on how various conditions shake out) in the first two rounds of the 2022 draft. That's a fantastic start for general manager Bill Armstrong, who has plunged into this organizational teardown headfirst.

He likely isn't done yet. According to CapFriendly.com, Arizona currently has around $11.3 million in cap space, which it could use to help broker a trade between two other teams. The Coyotes also have a handful of players on their roster who could be attractive to contending teams.

Here, we've come up with a handful of fits for said vets and teams across the NHL.