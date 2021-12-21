3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 15 Loss

0 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns were one drive away from pulling off one of the most improbable victories of the 2021 NFL season.

Cleveland took the lead over the Las Vegas Raiders with three minutes and 45 seconds left in the contest, but its depleted defense could not come up with one more stop.

Derek Carr picked out the weaknesses in the Cleveland secondary to lead the Raiders on a game-winning drive that flipped the complexion of the AFC wild-card race.

Cleveland now finds itself in 12th place in the AFC near the bottom of the list of 7-7 teams. A head-to-head win over the Denver Broncos kept it out of 13th place.

The Browns are not completely out of the playoff hunt yet, but they need to win out and have some help around them to feel comfortable about getting in now.