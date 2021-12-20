Frisco Bowl 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for UTSA vs. SDSU

Chase Stevens/Associated Press

The Frisco Bowl pits two of the best Group of Five programs against each other, but do not expect it to be a high-scoring game.

The San Diego State Aztecs have one of the best defenses in the FBS and they carry some motivation to produce a strong game after they were lit up by the Utah State Aggies in the Mountain West Championship Game.

The UTSA Roadrunners produced one of the best stories in college football, as they started 11-0 and won the Conference USA Championship Game.

Winning the Frisco Bowl will be tougher than UTSA expected because star running back Sincere McCormick opted to focus on the NFL draft over playing in Tuesday's game in Frisco, Texas.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris will be asked to do more than he typically does to try to break down San Diego State's terrific run defense.

The Roadrunners are at a disadvantage, and they may end up on the wrong end of the final score if they fail to replace some of McCormick's production against one of the FBS' best rushing defenses.

Frisco Bowl Info

Date: Tuesday, December 21

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

Game Odds

Spread: San Diego State (-2.5)

Over/Under: 49.5

Moneyline: San Diego State -125 (bet $125 to win $100); UTSA +105 (bet $100 to win $105)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daily Fantasy Tips

Roster Frank Harris

Harris should be involved in almost every offensive play UTSA runs Tuesday.

The senior quarterback can be a threat with his legs and will be asked to replace some of McCormick's production. UTSA's star running back ran for 1,479 yards and 15 touchdowns this year. Harris had at least 10 carries in each of his past three games and totaled 178 rushing yards in his past two games.

Harris' 299-total-yard performance in the Conference USA Championship Game proved how dynamic he can be as a dual-threat player. That performance came against a lackluster Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defense. He may struggle to find more holes in the San Diego State ground defense that allows 77.6 yards per game.

His best chance for success could come through the air. San Diego State gave up 318 passing yards to the Utah State Aggies in the Mountain West Championship Game.

The Aztecs allow 242 passing yards per game, so the aerial game could be the path to success for Harris.

He is the second-best daily fantasy football option at quarterback on Tuesday's slate behind Dustin Crum of the Kent State Golden Flashes. But Harris could be worth the roster selection over Crum because he will likely account for 60-70 percent of UTSA's yardage.

Go with San Diego State's Running Backs

San Diego State will not beat UTSA with its passing efforts.

The Aztecs have 2,018 passing yards as a team, and they do not have a player with more than 500 receiving yards. Most of their damage is done on the ground through Greg Bell, who had 999 yards and eight touchdowns on 220 carries.

Bell is the best option out of SDSU's running back stable for DFS contests Tuesday. Chance Bell and Kaegun Williams could be solid backup options if the Aztecs get rolling on the ground.

The Mountain West runner-up runs for 21 more yards per game than it does through the air, and it should be keen to dictate the pace through its running backs to keep Harris off the field.

The Aztecs' passing game might come to life in some instances, but the numbers from that group, combined with the other quarterback options on Tuesday's slate, should make you stay away from that unit and focus on the ground game.

