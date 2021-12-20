3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 15 Loss

1 of 3

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

With Daniel Jones still sidelined by a neck injury, Mike Glennon started at quarterback for the Giants for the third straight game. It was another uninspiring performance by the 32-year-old Glennon, who went 13-of-24 for 99 yards and three interceptions.

This time, Glennon didn't make it to the end of the game. New York opted to pull the veteran in favor of second-year quarterback Jake Fromm, who made his NFL debut. After being signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad earlier this month, Fromm went 6-of-12 for 82 yards.

Although Fromm's lone drive resulted in the Giants turning the ball over on downs while the game was already out of hand, it may be wise for the team to let the 23-year-old lead the offense while Jones is out. Fromm could still have a bright future in the league, and New York should take this time to evaluate him.

"We got to a point in the game where I wanted to see what Jake could do, point-blank," Giants head coach Joe Judge said, per The Athletic's Dan Duggan. "That will obviously open up a conversation about what we're going to do this week. We'll talk about it as a staff, and we'll make the best decision for the team."

That should lead to Fromm making his first career start on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, because New York has already seen what Glennon can do (and it hasn't been great).