3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 15 Win

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are close to clinching the NFC East. With a decisive 21-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, the Cowboys are potentially one game away from taking the crown. If the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team somehow tie on Tuesday, Dallas will be the division champion.

Of course, the division has seemed to belong to Dallas for most of the year, and the Cowboys have their sights set on something more.

If the Cowboys fancy themselves Super Bowl contenders—and presumably, they do—they're going to have to handle better opponents than the Giants in January. Fortunately, handling teams like New York now will help ensure Dallas gets that opportunity.

There was some good and some bad during Sunday's divisional Week 15 win. Here are our top three takeaways.