B/R NBA Power Rankings: Warriors, Suns and Jazz Separating from the Field

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The NBA's health and safety protocols have ravaged rosters around the NBA, contributing even more parity to a season packed with teams playing .500 (or near-.500) basketball.

This week alone, we've seen replacement minutes logged by the likes of Joe Johnson, Lance Stephenson and Brandon Knight, just to name a few. The Dallas Mavericks are essentially playing an entirely different rotation.

And while most of the league is struggling to merely come up with enough bodies to play their games, three Western Conference powers have powered into their own tier atop the league.

The Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz look like bona fide title contenders. When healthy, the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls might be able to join them.

But after that, the standings are a slog. And sorting through them for the power rankings takes an awful lot of subjectivity. With how close everyone is, a good (or bad) two or three games could make a world of difference.