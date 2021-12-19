Myrtle Beach Bowl 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Old Dominion vs. Tulsa

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

The Old Dominion Monarchs have one of the best bits of motivation to win their bowl game.

Old Dominion did not play in the 2020 season, and it started 1-6 this term before reeling off five straight wins to land a spot in the Myrtle Beach Bowl opposite the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Conference USA squad is appearing in its second bowl game since making the jump to the FBS level in 2014, and it is the team's first postseason contest under head coach Ricky Rahne.

Tulsa comes into Conway, South Carolina, with a winning streak of its own, but the American Athletic Conference team may lack motivation compared to Old Dominion. The Golden Hurricane carried plenty of expectations into the season after a 6-3 campaign in 2020, but they failed to reach those heights and settled for a .500 season.

The Golden Hurricane are listed as one of the larger postseason favorites, but the Monarchs should provide them with a tough matchup and could cover and even win outright.

Myrtle Beach Bowl Info

Date: Monday, December 20

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

Myrtle Beach Bowl Odds

Spread: Tulsa (-9.5)

Over/Under: 52

Moneyline: Tulsa -335 (bet $335 to win $100); Old Dominion +260 (bet $100 to win $260)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daily Fantasy Tips

Run with Blake Watson

Both offenses rely on their top running backs to set the tone offensively.

Old Dominion's Blake Watson put up better numbers than Tulsa's Shamari Brooks, which makes him the better option for Monday's daily fantasy contests.

Watson recorded more than 100 rushing yards in six of his past seven games. He earned those totals by running the ball at a high volume, recording at least 18 carries in every contest during that stretch.

The Monarchs are going up against an average Tulsa rushing defense that conceded 147.8 yards per game in the regular season. Old Dominion's rushing defense gave up 22.8 fewer yards per contest, and Brooks has not been over 100 yards since November 6.

Watson should receive another heavy workload Monday and he has the right matchup to potentially extend the 100-yard streak into the postseason.

Put More Trust in Tulsa's Passing Game

Tulsa has better numbers through the air than Old Dominion.

Davis Brin and the Golden Hurricane passing attack average 247.4 passing yards per game, which is close to 30 yards better than their opponent out of C-USA.

Tulsa has four wide receivers with at least three touchdown passes. You could combine leading pass-catcher Josh Johnson with one of JuanCarlos Santana, Sam Crawford Jr. or Ezra Naylor II to maximize the DFS point production out of the offense.

The Golden Hurricane produced 78 points in their past two wins. One victory came against the three-win Temple Owls, and the other was against a SMU Mustangs side going through a coaching change. Brin threw for 541 yards combined in those contensts, and Johnson eclipsed the 100-yard mark in each.

Tulsa could face a tougher challenge Monday since Old Dominion's defense has much more motivation to finish the season stronger than Temple or SMU.

While the motivation may be there, the Monarchs do give up 247.7 passing yards per game and could be susceptible to a few big plays by Brin and Co.

