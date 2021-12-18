Packers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 15

0 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

With the NFL Playoffs expanding by one more team in each conference, the No. 1 seed is more important than ever.

Only the top team in each conference will have the luxury of watching the first weekend of playoff games from home. Right now, that team is the Green Bay Packers. At 10-3, they are in the driver's seat to have the advantage of rest going into the playoffs.

The work isn't done yet, though. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals are right there at 10-3 with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams just a game off the pace at 9-4.

The Packers have to take care of business against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. But that doesn't mean fans can't do some scoreboard watching over the weekend.

Here are three results that would really help out Green Bay provided Aaron Rodgers and Co. best the Ravens on Sunday.