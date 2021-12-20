Predicting Landing Spots for Top Names in the Transfer Portal

0 of 7

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Bowl season will provide the main headlines into early January, but the transfer portal will be zapping impact players all over the country throughout the postseason.

We've seen big-name quarterbacks like Spencer Rattler leave Oklahoma for South Carolina, Dillon Gabriel depart UCF for UCLA and Quinn Ewers exit Ohio State in favor of Texas. Star cornerback Eli Ricks shifted from LSU to Alabama too.

And the transfer market shows no signs of slowing down.

For several months, new names will enter the portal each day. Using the most accurate list as of this writing, though, we're checking out potential landing spots for well-known players and former top recruits.