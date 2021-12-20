Fresh NBA MVP Rankings: Can Jokic, Durant or Giannis Catch the GOAT Shooter?

1 of 5

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

10. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Volume has to matter, and Butler lands on the edge of our top 10 because he's logged fewer games than anyone else on the list. When he's played, he's been phenomenal, averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

He continues to compensate for his lack of a three-point shot (19.4 percent on the season; yikes!) by bullying his way into the lane and drawing contact. He's averaging more free throws per game this season than last. The league's crackdown on cheap foul-baiting moves hasn't affected him. He earns his trips to the line.

It's also worth noting that several catch-all metrics love Butler this season. He's fourth in Dunks and Threes' Estimated Plus/Minus and fifth in Basketball Reference's Value Over Replacement Player (VORP).

9. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

None of Embiid's teammates can get him the ball in the post, and the guy who was probably the per-minute MVP last season is having a down year by his standards. Of course, when a down year includes 24.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and a career-best 4.3 assists per game, it speaks volumes.

The Sixers turn into the Washington Generals when Embiid sits, losing 10.0 points per 100 possessions from their net rating. They've dumped eight of the 11 games he's missed. The Heat, for comparison's sake, have actually been better when Butler is on the bench.

8. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Mitchell is posting career highs in both usage rate and points per shot attempt, and the driving factor in the best season of his career has been improved finishing near the basket. He's always had one of the league's prettiest and most varied finishing packages, and he's now converting those slick scoops and off-time layups at high rates. He's on pace to smash his previous season highs by hitting 66 percent of his shots at the rim and 50 percent of his short mid-rangers.

Playing for a Jazz team that has been hotter than any other over the last couple of weeks, Mitchell sits at No. 7 in EPM and No. 13 in FiveThirtyEight's RAPTOR Wins Above Replacement.

7. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Still just 23, Young is on pace to set new personal highs in Player Efficiency Rating and assist rate, with that second stat currently tops in the league.

Though quieter whistles have cost the Hawks' point guard a handful of cheap free throws per game, he's compensated by draining 38.3 percent of his triples and knocking down over half of his two-point attempts. The result is a higher scoring average (27.0 points per game) than last year and an effective field-goal percentage of 52.8 percent that would mark a new career high.

Only Curry, Jokic and Antetokounmpo outpace him in offensive box plus/minus, and the Hawks are an absurd 16.3 points per 100 possessions better on offense when he plays.

6. Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

On track to lead the league in assists for the fifth time in his career, Paul's offensive orchestration, particularly in the clutch, has been key to Phoenix thriving in Devin Booker's absence. Maybe CP3's 14.5 points per game don't leap off the stat sheet, but he's had no trouble scoring with the game hanging in the balance.

His plus-60 plus/minus in close-and-late situations is tops in the league, and he's shooting an ungodly 60.9 percent in the clutch. Phoenix, as a result, is 12-1 in games where the score is within five points in the last five minutes.

One of the key reasons Russell Westbrook won the 2016-17 MVP was his NBA-high 247 clutch points. Though clutch play tends to fluctuate year to year, Russ' impact on winning that season was undeniable. And if the "valuable" part of the MVP criteria means anything, we have to give special attention to Paul, who's been so instrumental in turning close games in his teams' favor.

5. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Non-stretch centers don't get MVP voters' dander up, but Gobert is about as exciting as an old-school big can be. He leads the league in win shares, defensive rebound rate and true shooting percentage while continuing to be the most intimidating rim-protector in the game. Among players who've defended at least 150 shots inside six feet, Gobert stands apart from the crowd. He's holding opponents to a league-best 43.0 percent conversion rate on those shots

Just as importantly, offensive players often don't even try to attack at close range when Gobert plays, opting instead for tougher mid-rangers.

Patrick Beverley knows how to harass a ball-handler (and, usually, foul him), but he clearly has no idea what a great team defender actually looks like. Gobert is the biggest reason Utah—not the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns or Milwaukee Bucks—now owns the NBA's top net rating.