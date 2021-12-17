3 Takeaways from Chiefs' Week 15 Win

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

When the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, it was easy to think the Chiefs may not be as good this season as they had been in recent years. That was especially the case once Kansas City was 3-4 through seven weeks.

The Chiefs are still really good. They've been proving that recently, and they did so again in an AFC West rematch against the Chargers on Thursday night.

Kansas City erased a late fourth-quarter deficit, then went on to notch a 34-28 victory over Los Angeles in overtime at SoFi Stadium. Patrick Mahomes threw a game-winning 34-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce on the opening drive of OT to lift the Chiefs to their seventh consecutive win.

If the Chargers had won, they would have been in first place in the AFC West. Instead, the Chiefs improved to 10-4 and now have a two-game lead in the division with three weeks to go in the regular season.

Here are three takeaways from Kansas City's Week 15 win.