Top 'Bad Beats' of the 2021 College Football Season

Hakim Wright Sr./Associated Press

Sport is random. Gambling is hard. And those two pieces of information overlap with unfortunate regularity.

During the 2021 college football season, dozens of games featured a bad beat. If you're not familiar, that means a late-game play—occasionally even the final snap of the contest—reversing the outcome of a bet when the opposite result felt inevitable.

For example, Florida State was a 9.5-point underdog at Clemson. For exactly zero seconds of the game, Clemson held a lead of 10-plus points. But on FSU's desperation play, trailing by four, Clemson scooped up a fumble and scored to win 30-20.

Brutal beat. Maybe even the worst in 2021.

And a fitting place to start recapping some of the most painful losses for gamblers during the recent campaign.