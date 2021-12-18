Top 2022 Uncommitted Recruits After Early Signing Day

0 of 8

Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

College football's early signing period has become the busiest time on the recruiting calendar. Since its institution in 2017, a strong majority of prospects have sent in their national letter of intent during the December window.

But a handful of top-rated players always sneak through, not revealing their commitments right away.

Some of these prospects have quietly submitted an NLI yet are waiting to publicly announce their decision at one of January's All-American games. In other cases, the athletes are waiting until the traditional signing day on the first Wednesday of February.

As the early signing period wraps up for the 2021 class, several top-50 prospects are still uncommitted. We're highlighting each player, key schools to know and a possible announcement timeline.

Note: We are not including 5-star cornerback Denver Harris, who is expected to reveal his choice on Saturday, Dec. 18, after his team's state championship game.