Top NFL Head Coaching Candidates for Jaguars After Urban Meyer Firing

0 of 5

Alex Menendez/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer era ended less than a year after it began Wednesday when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the head coach was fired after 13 games with the organization.

Now the Jaguars must start looking for a new head coach for the fifth time in the last decade.

While Jacksonville has only had one winning season since 2008, the job has appeal. The team recently secured a generational quarterback prospect in Trevor Lawrence, a promising rookie who has improved despite the lack of talent surrounding him and the reportedly chaotic coaching situation.

By firing Meyer before the 2021 season ended, the Jags have given themselves the advantage of getting a head start on finding their next coach before other franchises start looking.

There is no shortage of qualified candidates for the job.