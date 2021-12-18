College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings Post-2021 Early Signing Period

0 of 7

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Four teams remain in the chase for the national championship. Everyone else, however, is beginning to focus a little more on the 2022 season.

And our eyes are wandering to the future, too.

The three-day early signing period has concluded, and FBS programs are either preparing for a bowl or readying for offseason workouts. Either way, the message is the same for returning players: What you do today will define you in the fall of 2022.

It's early. My goodness, friends, it's so early. This ranking is guaranteed to change in the offseason as transfers leave or arrive, players unexpectedly declare for the NFL draft, more prospects sign in February and any number of factors we cannot predict.

The objective here is not to perfectly identify the Top 25 teams. Rather, it's to start thinking about key programs, how we'll likely perceive them in 2022 and separate them into suitable tiers.