Fantasy Basketball 2021: NBA Pickups to Watch After December 15

0 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

With players getting bounced left and right by injuries and health protocols, 'tis the season to be fluid. The best fantasy basketball managers are adapting, making use of their IR spots and bringing on surging talent.

Here, we'll discuss three NBA pickups who should be available in a variety of leagues: Cameron Johnson, Darius Bazley and Isaac Okoro. Each fits a different level of need and all are available in at least 60 percent of leagues (per Yahoo).

But first, for those in shallower leagues, here are some less-widely available names to consider: Tyus Jones, Marcus Morris Sr. and Luke Kennard.