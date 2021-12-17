B/R NBA Power Rankings: A Surprise Team Unseats Warriors from Top Spot

0 of 30

Matt York/Associated Press

The 2021-22 NBA season is turning into a war of attrition.

This month alone, around 10 percent of the players who've suited up during this campaign have entered the league's health and safety protocols. Some of the high-profile players who've gone in recently include Russell Westbrook, LaMelo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Perhaps more than ever before, depth is crucial for regular-season survival. The Charlotte Hornets, for example, made it through the absences of Ball and other rotation players, thanks to the strong play of Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward.

Teams like the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns haven't really been hit with COVID-19-related absences yet, but they're benches should serve them well if that moment comes.

Hopefully, the current issues are just that. Current. The best possible second half of the season is one in which the most possible players are available. But this stretch is showing how difficult it will be to navigate this campaign.

Some are handling obstacles better than others. That part isn't unique to 2021-22. And you'll find them at the top of this week's power rankings. The bottom, meanwhile, has some fierce tankers. And the middle, as has been the case all season, is packed.