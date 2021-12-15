Early National Signing Day 2021: Winners and Losers for Every Power Conference

0 of 10

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Although it might feel untrue, No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter flipping to Jackson State is not the only headline that matters from college football's early signing period.

Yes, that sport-shaking decision is incredibly newsworthy. We'll be discussing that as part of Florida State's miserable day, too.

But across the Power Five conferences—the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC—standout teams emerged on both the positive and negative sides of the recruiting aisle.

The choices are both comprehensive and Wednesday-specific. Oklahoma and Florida, for example, endured a string of decommitments that hammered the class overall, while FSU would probably like to remove Dec. 15, 2021, from history.