Georgia Football Recruiting 2021: Top Commitments Landed, Recruit Predictions

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC title game, but coach Kirby Smart and Co. currently have an edge over the Crimson Tide in another battle—the recruiting trail.

For now, anyway, Georgia has the top recruiting class in the 2022 cycle, according to 247Sports' composite team rankings. Alabama comes in at No. 2, while Texas A&M, Ohio State and Penn State round out the top five.

Georgia has been among the nation's top recruiting schools for some time, which has helped the team reach the College Football Playoff for the second time. While the Bulldogs have the top class now, a lot could change in the coming days.

This year's early signing period for Division 1 will open on Wednesday and runs through Friday. While many of this cycle's top recruits have already committed, several have not and are expected to make their announcements over the next few days.

Here, you'll find a look at Georgia's top recruits for the 2022 cycle along with some predictions for this week's announcements.