Georgia Football Recruiting 2021: Top Commitments Landed, Recruit Predictions

Georgia Football Recruiting 2021: Top Commitments Landed, Recruit PredictionsDecember 15, 2021
The Georgia Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC title game, but coach Kirby Smart and Co. currently have an edge over the Crimson Tide in another battle—the recruiting trail.
For now, anyway, Georgia has the top recruiting class in the 2022 cycle, according to 247Sports' composite team rankings. Alabama comes in at No. 2, while Texas A&M, Ohio State and Penn State round out the top five.
Georgia has been among the nation's top recruiting schools for some time, which has helped the team reach the College Football Playoff for the second time. While the Bulldogs have the top class now, a lot could change in the coming days.
This year's early signing period for Division 1 will open on Wednesday and runs through Friday. While many of this cycle's top recruits have already committed, several have not and are expected to make their announcements over the next few days.
Here, you'll find a look at Georgia's top recruits for the 2022 cycle along with some predictions for this week's announcements.
Top Recruits Landed
5-Star CB Jaheim Singletary (Riverside High School, Jacksonville, Florida)
5-Star DL Mykel Williams (Hardaway High School, Columbus, Georgia)
5-Star CB Daylen Everette (IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida)
5-Star ATH Malaki Starks (Jefferson High School, Jefferson, Georgia)
4-Star LB Jalon Walker (Salisbury High School, Salisbury, North Carolina)
4-Star DL Bear Alexander (IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida)
4-Star RB Branson Roberson (Germantown High School, Madison, Mississippi)
4-Star QB Gunner Stockton (Rabun County High School, Tiger, Georgia)
4-Star TE Oscar Delp (West Forsyth High School, Cumming, Georgia)
4-Star CB Julian Humphrey (Clear Lake High School, Houston, Texas)
4-Star CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew (North Cobb High School, Kennesaw, Georgia)
4-Star DL Tyre West (Tift County High School) Tifton, Georgia)
4- Star LB C.J. Washington (Cedartown High School, Cedartown, Georgia)
4-Star RB Jordan James (Oakland High School, Murfreesboro, Tennessee)
4-Star Edge Darris Smith (Appling County High School, Baxley, Georgia)
4-Star WR Chandler Smith (Mt. Dora High School, Mount Dora, Florida)
4-Star WR De'Nylon Morrissette (North Cobb High School, Kennesaw, Georgia)
4-Star S JaCorey Thomas (Boone High School, Orlando, Florida)
4-Star Edge Carlton Madden (Cedar Grove High School, Ellenwood, Georgia)
4-Star OT Aliou Bah (IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida)
*A full list of commits can be found at 247Sports.com.
Georgia Lands Edge-Rusher Marvin Jones Jr.
Five-star edge-rusher Marvin Jones Jr. is adding to the intrigue between Georgia and Alabama, as the two schools are among his top suitors. In addition to those two, Jones made official visits with Florida State, Oklahoma and USC.
USC is going to be a school to watch this week, as the hiring of Lincoln Riley has likely added to the program's drawing power. During his time with Oklahoma, Riley helped to develop several players into early NFL draft picks.
Riley's departure from Oklahoma may take the Sooners off of Jones' list.
The standout defender from American Heritage High School in Ft. Lauderdale is expected to make his announcement at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The 247Sports Crystal Ball gives Georgia a 75 percent chance of landing Jones.
While it wouldn't be a total shock to see Alabama snag Jones away from Georgia, expect Jones to be playing under Smart next season.
Georgia Gets Commitment from S Kamari Wilson
Expect Georgia to continue building a scary-good defense with a commitment from five-star safety Kamari Wilson.
The IMG Academy product is considering Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M. He's had good things to say about most of the colleges considering him but appears high on the prospects of Georgia sending him to the NFL.
"Coach Smart and Coach Muschamp, them together," Wilson said, per Steve Wiltfong of Swamp 247. "it's the ultimate and I know they can develop me at the highest level and I know I’m going to get coached hard by two of the best coaches ever. They put DBs in the league."
Wilson appeared to be truly undecided heading into the week. According to Wiltfong, the defensive back had changed his top choice "several times."
With Georgia already adding several top defensive recruits, expect Wilson to join the defensive fun and become part of a dominant unit. Wilson is scheduled to make his announcement at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Georgia Will Maintain a Top-Two Class Through Friday
This might seem like an obvious prediction, but nothing is guaranteed in the recruiting world. It would surprise absolutely no one if Alabama stepped in and snagged enough recruits to have the top class by week's end.
The fact that the Crimson Tide steamrolled Georgia in the SEC title game might sway a few recruits in Alabama's favor—at least for now. Those waiting for February's national signing day may wait for the College Football Playoff to sort itself out.
Then, there's the impact of Riley at USC and Brian Kelly joining LSU. Neither school is currently in the top 10 in recruiting classes, but things move fast in the recruiting cycle. Texas A&M has received a surprisingly strong number of commitments already and could conceivably push its way to the top over the next few days.
Still, it would be a shock if Georgia falls any lower than No. 2 by Friday. The Bulldogs already have a tremendous class and are going to add more top pieces over the next 72 hours.