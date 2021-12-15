College Football Recruiting Rankings 2021: Projecting Top Classes and Schools

0 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

By the time the 2022 college football recruiting cycle is over, the top class will likely belong to an SEC program. However, there are three schools that still appear to be in the running for the No. 1 spot, and any of them could end up at the top.

Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M currently own the top three spots in the 247Sports composite team rankings for the 2022 class, respectively, but the programs are still battling it out on the recruiting trail. And the early signing period, a 72-hour window that begins Wednesday, could shake things up a bit.

The Bulldogs, Crimson Tide and Aggies will each look to bolster their 2022 class this week, when they'll try to make things official with their top commits while also trying to land some recruits who aren't committed to a school.

Here's a projection for how the top of the 2022 class rankings will look by the time everything is done.