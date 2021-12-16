Ranking Knicks' Biggest Weaknesses Through 2 Months

0 of 3

David Dow/Getty Images

The New York Knicks spent the 2021 NBA offseason trying to replicate the success of their most recent campaign.

Two months into the new marathon, it's not happening.

The Knicks aren't bad, but they are aiming a lot higher than not bad. In addition to re-signing most key contributors from last season's squad, they also splurged on Evan Fournier and found what appeared like a bargain buy in the form of Bronx native Kemba Walker.

The plan was for the offense to take a big jump and the defense to either sustain its success or come awfully close to it. Again, not happening.

So what's the problem? Well, there are several, and we're here to not only identify them but also rank them based on their perceived significance.