Early National Signing Day 2021: Predictions, Rankings for Top Football Recruits

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

For many years, the most important college football recruiting week on the calendar was in February. Many top high school players waited until national signing day to announce their college decisions, and it was a huge event that featured a large number of them sending in their national letters of intent.

That's changed in recent years, though, due to the introduction of the early signing period. Rather than having to wait until February, recruits can send in their NLIs to finalize their decisions during a three-day window in mid-December. And this year's period will open on Wednesday, so a busy week is on the horizon.

While some recruits will still wait for the traditional signing day on Feb. 2, many will sign with programs on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. That includes several players who are still not committed to a school.

Here are some predictions for where several of the top uncommitted recruits will end up signing this week.