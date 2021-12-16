Early National Signing Day 2021: All 5-Star Recruits Committed to Each School

0 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Stars matter. And, in particular, 5-stars matter.

Over the last 15 years, the popularity of recruiting rankings has exploded in college football. During that time, every single Football Bowl Subdivision champion has earned that national title following a few years of elite recruiting.

Not only does landing a top-rated prospect offer hope for team success in the immediate future, but that commitment also provides credibility for a coaching staff. If a coveted player picks a certain program, others see the school as a realistic destination, too.

Sure, a 5-star talent might not develop as hoped. However, signing these prized prospects is a major boost—and at least 14 programs, pending last-moment changes that could happen, are primed to receive that lift in the 2022 early signing period.

The following list highlights the 29 players with a 5-star billing who have signed or announced their commitments so far.