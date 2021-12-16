B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Bowl Season Questions, Part 1

1 of 8

John McCoy/Associated Press

Brad Shepard

While UTSA-San Diego State is rife with the underlying storylines of a team that took care of conference championship business and one that wants desperately to make up for failing to do so, it takes a back seat to the best storyline in all of college football.

Blake Anderson left behind Arkansas State, where he lost his wife to cancer and needed a change of scenery. In his first year at Utah State, he turned around the Aggies and shockingly won the Mountain West.

There was nothing fluky about a team that isn't known for its defense dominating the Aztecs on both sides of the ball to earn a spot in the first-ever Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl on Dec. 18. The competition is going to tick up a notch with Jonathan Smith's Oregon State Beavers, too.

While the Beavs had a slim chance to represent the Pac-12 North in the conference championship game, their season didn't end anywhere near the way they wanted with a lopsided loss to rival Oregon, but this is a good team capable of playing at a high level on both sides of the ball.

Smith, of course, is back at his alma mater, and this is the first time Oregon State has been to a bowl game since 2013. So, a lot is at stake for the Beavers, too.

Will Anderson's storybook season continue, or will Smith rebuild his pride and joy with a postseason victory? There are a lot of nice things to watch in this one, besides the sheer entertainment value associated with whatever Kimmel has in store.

David Kenyon

The same matchup stands out for me.

Inevitably, we all experience loss. You aren't looking for an invitation to my personal life, but Anderson's story resonates with me. Cancer sucks. This unfortunate connection drives my attachment to Utah State and the L.A. Bowl. Perhaps that's why you might find yourselves pulling for the Aggies in the postseason, too.

But as Brad mentioned, the opposing sideline also has a great story. It's the classic local-boy-made-good narrative. Immediately after his playing career in Corvallis ended in 2001, Smith began his coaching as a grad assistant. He rose through the ranks with stops at Idaho, Montana, Boise State and Washington before taking the reins at Oregon State in 2018.

One way or another, the L.A. Bowl has a reason to jump on a bandwagon you usually don't see.