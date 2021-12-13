3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 14 Win

0 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers won in thrilling fashion on Sunday, with a walk-off touchdown in overtime.

A road game against the Cincinnati Bengals represented one of the toughest tests on the 49ers' remaining schedule, and the win should make them feel a lot better about their playoff chances.

If the season ended today, the 49ers would be the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

It was nearly a soul-crushing day for San Francisco, though. It squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, missed a go-ahead field goal at the end of regulation and then watched as Cincinnati scored three on its opening overtime possession.

However, the 49ers struck last, and Brandon Aiyuk found the pylon with less than two minutes remaining for the fifth-period game-winner.

Here's what we learned during San Francisco's 26-23 win in Week 14.