Early National Signing Day 2021: Dates, Top CFB Prospects, Odds and TV Schedule

0 of 4

John W. McDonough/Getty Images

College football programs around the country have been pursuing the top high school players in the Class of 2022 for months, and some of them for years. And those recruiting efforts may pay off soon.

On Wednesday, this year's Early Signing Period will begin, when a 72-hour window opens for high school players to sign their national letters of intent and lock in their college decisions. In recent years, many recruits have utilized this opportunity, rather than waiting for traditional national signing day in February.

At this point, top high school players are at different stages in the recruiting process. Many have already made commitments to schools and their NLIs will be a formality. However, some could also flip their choice and select a different program, while others will decide on their destination later this week.

Here's everything you need to know heading into this year's Early Signing Period.