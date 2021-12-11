Rose Bowl 2022: Latest Ohio State vs. Utah Odds, Predictions and More

2 of 3

It comes as no surprise that the Buckeyes come into this game as the favorite. They have the better record at 10-2 on the season, with their latest loss coming to a Michigan team that is on its way to the playoffs.

They also boast one of the top offenses in the country. Much of that is thanks to a passing attack that is nearly impossible to stop. C.J. Stroud finished the season as a Heisman finalist after tossing 38 touchdowns to five interceptions and a little more than 3,800 yards.

While Stroud was the catalyst for the passing attack, the heart of their game possibly the best trio of receivers in college football. Both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson project as first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be in that discussion too if he were draft-eligible.

Smith-Njigba and Wilson each has more than 1,000 yards, while Olave is just 64 yards away from the milestone.

As for the Ohio State defense, it has been strong on the whole. But when the unit has fallen short of expectations, it has failed spectacularly. After allowing a little more than three yards per carry in the run game, it gave up 297 rushing yards to Michigan.

That's good news for Utah as it has been a successful running team all season. The Utes are second in the nation in yards per carry and have four rushers with more than 400 yards on the season. Sophomore Tavion Thomas leads the way with 1,041 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

The Utes will rely on the ground game and depend on good defense to keep them in it. They are 23rd in the nation in scoring defense, and come in at 14th on a yards-per-play basis.

Their abilities to defend both the run and pass make it unclear what to exploit. As they showed in two wins over Oregon this season, they are a physical team that can control a game in the trenches.