Jets' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 14

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

New York Jets fans should have their sights set on Houston in Week 14.

The Houston Texans host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a game that will significantly affect the first-round order of the 2022 NFL draft.

Houston sits one spot above the Jets at No. 3. A Texans win combined with a Jets loss to the New Orleans Saints could shift that order.

A Seattle win does the Jets no good because it would keep Houston at No. 3 and move the Seahawks, whose first-round pick belongs to New York, down the projected order.

Jets fans should also have their eyes on the two games that affect the pair of selections owned by the New York Giants. The Giants visit the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants have the Bears' first-round selection. Wins by either the Bears or Giants seem unlikely, but that would set up the best-case scenario for the Jets' draft position coming out of Week 14.