Worst NFL Trades of the Past Decade

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Earlier this week, the Seattle Seahawks announced that safety Jamal Adams would undergo season-ending surgery for a torn labrum. It was the latest blow in a disappointing season and another indication that perhaps Seattle overpaid to acquire Adams.

When the Seahawks acquired Adams from the New York Jets last offseason, along with a 2022 fourth-round pick, Seattle gave up first- and third-rounders in the 2021 NFL draft, a first-round selection in the 2022 draft and safety Bradley McDougald.

That's a lot for a non-quarterback, particularly for a box-safety/linebacker hybrid like Adams. On top of the initial price point, Seattle inked Adams to a four-year, $70 million contract extension this offseason.

With Adams now having surgery on the same shoulder in back-to-back years—he played through injury in 2020 and had an offseason procedure—Seattle has a right to be concerned about its investment.

Fans, meanwhile, aren't being unreasonable if they view the Adams trade as a bad one. Is it one of the worst deals of the past decade, though? You can be the judge. Here, we'll dive into the pros and cons of the Adams trade and examine other deals that are undoubtedly, unequivocally the worst of the past 10 years.

Following a look at the Adams deal, trades are listed in reverse chronological order.