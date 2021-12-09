College Bowl Picks 2021-22: Latest Odds and Predictions Against the Spread

0 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The first few days of the college football bowl season feature a handful of terrific stories.

The Northern Illinois Huskies went from 0-6 to the MAC champion and play on the opening day of bowl season. They are a 10.5-point underdog in their Cure Bowl showdown with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, who were the Group of Five darling last season.

The Utah State Aggies also produced a surprising season out of the Mountain West, winning their conference championship in Blake Anderson's first year as head coach.

Utah State was rewarded for that title with a matchup against a Power Five foe in the Oregon State Beavers, who also surprised people with their play this season. The Aggies are a seven-point underdog to the Pac-12 side in the LA Bowl.

Even though Northern Illinois and Utah State are underdogs, the two Group of Five conference champions are expected to put up strong fights and should at least cover the point spread.

The odds for all 42 FBS bowl games can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.