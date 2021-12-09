Early National Signing Day 2021: Dates, Announcement Schedules and More

0 of 4

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The coaching carousel in college football has seen a lot of activity over the past few weeks. Among the head coaches in new positions are Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma to USC), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame to LSU) and Mario Cristobal (Oregon to Miami).

Now, these coaches will have an opportunity to bolster their new programs' 2022 recruiting classes. The early signing period begins Wednesday and runs through Dec. 17, a window in which high school recruits can sign their national letters of intent to join a college program.

For some top recruits, it will just be a formality, as they have already committed to schools and won't waver. Others could flip their commitments and sign with a different college than expected. Meanwhile, some players have yet to decide on schools and will use the opportunity to make their announcements and sign their NLIs all at once.

Here are the most important things to know heading into next the early signing period.