Buying or Selling 76ers' Biggest Early-Season Trends

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

It's hard to get a complete grasp on the Philadelphia 76ers when they haven't been complete at any point of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Ben Simmons remains out of the fold, as he waits for his trade wish to be granted. This roster has lost players to injuries as well as the health and safety protocols, resulting in just six players appearing in at least 20 of the club's first 25 games.

While other clubs might be coloring in the picture of what they can or can't do during this campaign, the Sixers have barely started their rough sketch. Reading this team isn't easy, but we'll accept the task while putting three early-season trends to the buy-or-sell test.