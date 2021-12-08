Bowl Games 2021-22: TV Schedule and Predictions for Most Anticipated Matchups

0 of 4

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The stage is set for college football bowl season, and there will be plenty of entertaining games taking place over the next few weeks. Of course, none will be bigger than the trio of College Football Playoff games that will decide a national champion.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati will face off in the Cotton Bowl while No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia will play in the Orange Bowl, with both semifinal matchups taking place on Dec. 31. The winners will advance to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 10.

However, there are many other bowl games coming our way, many of which will feature at least one team that finished in the top 25 of the CFP rankings. So, there should be some great contests even outside of the playoff matchups.

Here's a look at the schedule for the top bowl games this year, along with predictions for each, followed by more on several of the marquee matchups.