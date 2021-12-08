3 Biggest Areas the Cowboys Must Improve in Home Stretch of NFL Season

0 of 3

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 2021 Dallas Cowboys have a chance to be a special team.

They aren't a perfect team, but they are one of just seven sides that rank in the top 10 of both offensive and defensive efficiency, per ESPN's FPI.

They have almost wrapped up the NFC East. They are two games ahead of the Washington Football Team, and both have nearly identical schedules the rest of the way.

And the Cowboys are just one game behind the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to climb to the No. 2 seed. They're two games behind the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 1 seed and a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

This doesn't mean there isn't room to improve, though. The best teams get better throughout the season, and the Cowboys will need to be one of them if they want to attain their Super Bowl aspirations.

Here are three areas that have to be improved for Dallas to have success down the home stretch and beyond.