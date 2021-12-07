Kevin Durant, James Harden Electric as Nets Beat Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets overcame a 17-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the host Dallas Mavericks 102-99 on Tuesday at American Airlines Center.

Kevin Durant scored 24 points to lead the Nets, and James Harden added 23 points and 12 assists. Mavs guard Luka Doncic led all scorers with 28 points.

Brooklyn took the lead for good at 98-97 after a Patty Mills three-pointer. A Harden layup preceded a pair of free throws from Mavs big man Kristaps Porzingis, who cut the Nets' edge to 100-99 with 1:16 left.

Durant then responded a 14-foot turnaround jumper for the three-point lead.

Both teams then traded empty possessions, leading to Dallas getting the ball once again with a chance to tie.

However, Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. both missed three-pointers, with the latter player's shot attempt coming at the buzzer.

The 17-7 Nets have won three of their last four games. The 11-12 Mavs have lost three straight.

Notable Performances

Mavericks PG Luka Doncic: 28 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds

Mavericks PF Kristaps Porzingis: 17 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists

Mavericks SF Dorian Finney-Smith: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals

Nets PG James Harden: 23 points, 12 assists, 9 rebounds

Nets F Kevin Durant: 24 points, 7 rebounds

Nets C LaMarcus Aldridge: 15 points, 5 rebounds

What's Next?

Both teams play on the road Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Nets will visit the Houston Rockets in Toyota Center. Dallas will travel to Memphis to play the Grizzlies at FedExForum.

