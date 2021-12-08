Projecting the Results for a Hypothetical 12-Team College Football Playoff

0 of 9

As the upcoming 2021 College Football Playoff edges closer and closer, the talks of the current four-team system expanding to more teams continue.

As things stand, the CFP management committee could not agree on a format to expand the current system, despite various meetings entering Selection Sunday with the intent on doing so.

Here's what Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told reporters regarding the possibility of the playoff expanding by 2024:

"Well, just for purely logistical reasons, year 11 [2024] is probably in some jeopardy at this point, just because there's good and appropriate things you have to do in order to host the games.

"I think it's also a possibility that we wouldn't be able to do it for year 12 [2025] and we'll be talking about what do we do in year 13 and beyond because you know, for all intents and purposes, the CFP goes away [after 2025]. There is no operating agreement beyond 2025-26 and there are no contracts that bind us beyond '25-26."

The next time the management committee is scheduled to meet about possible expansion is Jan. 10.

So for now, we just need to speculate what a possible 12-team college football playoff might look like this season. Using an expanded model that was proposed over the summer, we'll give the highest-ranked Power 5 conference champions first-round byes, followed by the next six teams ranked at-large. (h/t to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated for this bracket).