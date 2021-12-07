3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 13 Win

1 of 3

Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

The Patriots devised an offensive approach that put rookie quarterback Mac Jones at the least risk possible to make mistakes in poor conditions.

New England loaded up at the line of scrimmage and rode running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to victory.

Harris' 64-yard touchdown scamper in the first quarter set the tone for how dominant the Patriots could be on the interior. Harris' scoring run was the ninth play of the game from New England.

After that, the Patriots used an eight-play drive headlined by Stevenson to produce a field goal. That score countered the Bills' only touchdown of the night.

The AFC leader had two three-and-out drives for the rest of the contest. One came in the second quarter that was not answered by Buffalo and the other occurred in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo tried to take advantage of its stop in the middle of the fourth, but it failed to turn its next series into any points.

Harris finished with 10 carries for 111 yards and a score. He was not much of a factor in the second half after coming up with an injury.

Stevenson carried most of the load with 24 carries for 78 yards. Brandon Bolden also chipped in 28 yards on four carries.

The effective strategy proved that Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels can concoct a game plan that suits any type of weather and that should scare the rest of the AFC.