B/R Recruiting: Top College Football Storylines Before Early Signing Period

Credit: 247Sports

For those of us who pine for the wild-and-wacky halcyon days of a college football national signing day in all its chaos and glory, well, 2021 is for us. In fact, everything's already been turned upside down heading into the December 15 early signing period.

This year's "silly season" has already provided coaching turmoil surrounding elite programs like Oklahoma, USC, Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon, Miami, Florida and others. Toss in more than 2,600 players in the transfer portal looking to take advantage of the one-time, penalty-free transfer option and that the Oregon job is still open, and who knows what's going to happen during the last week before the early signing period.

It's going to be interesting to watch all these chaotic storylines.

Will more players than normal sign in the late period after it became trendy to make things official in December the past few years? Will elite teams stop short of signing a full allotment of prospects because of the numerous options in the portal?

Here are some of the top situations to watch leading up to next week's start of early signing period.